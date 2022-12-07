Butler Area School District board votes 8-1 to approve naloxone policy

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Naloxone will soon be on hand at Butler Area School District.

Naloxone is a nasal spray that it's used to reverse a known or suspected opioid overdose. On Monday, school board members passed Butler's naloxone policy 8 to 1.

The policy authorizes the administration to have a supply of naloxone in all school buildings. It says only licensed health care professionals and school resource officers can administer the drug and they must go through state-approved training.

School board member Bill Halle says he has worked with people with addictions and has a good sense of what he feels is needed in order to implement a more thorough and effective policy.

He says right now, those details haven't been discussed, and he worries about what could happen outside the district's buildings when the overdose reversal drug is stocked inside.

He voted against the policy.

"One of my concerns is the fact that having naloxone in the school gives an addict mind the thought that it's OK for me to use there because there's less danger of me using there because naloxone exists," Halle said.

In a statement, the school says:

"The BASD Board of School Directors passed a policy that authorizes training in the safe and proper use of naloxone. In addition, the policy authorizes administration of naloxone, if needed. The board passed this policy at the recommendation of our school district nurses, local law enforcement and the Butler County District Attorney's office. Unfortunately, even innocent or unsuspecting people could be negatively impacted by unexpected exposure to Fentanyl. Therefore, we want to take necessary steps to protect our students and staff from this potential danger."

"I understand the great intentions and the heart of the people who want to do it because they think it's just going to save lives," Halle said. "I don't think they understand the risk and other aspects of the element of what it brings with it."

Halle said that he isn't aware of any overdoses ever happening on district property.