2 Butler Area Senior High School students hospitalized after using THC vape pen

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police said two Butler Area Senior High School students had to go to the hospital after inhaling THC through a vape pen during school hours two months ago.

Police said three students have been charged with numerous offenses, including delivery of a controlled substance, after they brought a vaping device with THC oil to school.

Butler Township police said they were called to the school twice on Jan. 3 for students who inhaled an illegal substance and were having adverse reactions.

In both incidents, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old reportedly inhaled THC through a vape pen and needed to be transported by ambulance to the hospital. In a statement, police said two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old are responsible.

Educators and parents in Butler County are concerned, saying this could lead to more serious and deadly drugs. Last week, a symposium was held to address the rise of alcohol and drug addiction and how to keep them out of the hands of the youth.

Butler Area School Superintendent Brian White said he worries about his students and their futures.

"We've definitely seen an increase of vaping with THC-based products," White said. "Addiction and drug use is a ladder. So if our kids are experimenting with THC products, what's the next step?"

That is why he said conversations are so crucial.

"The more conversations we have, the reality of things, the more likely we are to avoid them," White said.

Police said both students recovered.