Pittsburgh International Airport expected to be busy for the Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're flying this Labor Day weekend to squeeze in your last summer vacation, remember to pack your patience in your suitcase.

"It just might be the busiest Labor Day weekend that we've seen nationwide," said Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

The Labor Day travel period started Thursday and will fly through Wednesday. TSA lines at Pittsburgh International Airport weren't long on Thursday night, but Friday is expected to be the peak travel day.

"Nationwide, we see that Friday will probably be the busiest day of the holiday travel period. We do not expect to set any sorts of records. It will be a very busy Friday of the summer. And at Pittsburgh, we expect to screen approximately 4,000 people more than say today or yesterday," Farbstein said on Thursday.

She said TSA will be fully staffed at Pittsburgh International Airport and all checkpoints will be open. Farbstein shared advice to help make your trip as painless as possible.

"We do strongly advise people to get to the airport early, especially if you've got a morning flight. You can expect to see a line, so get there two, two and a half, three hours early," she said.

Rush hour at the airport is between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Farbstein said you want to have enough time to find parking, check bags, get through security and get to your gate. She also said to expect lines at coffee shops and restrooms once you get through security.

Other tips she shared include knowing what's in your bag before you go so your bag doesn't get pulled to the side, which can delay things

You can type an item at the top of the TSA website to find out if you can bring it. If you end up in a long line, take advantage of that time. Take everything out of your pockets and put those items in your carry-on.

"That way when you get up to the travel document checking podium, you show your ID and then you can get in there. And when you get to the stainless-steel tables to take everything out of your pockets, you already have a head start," Farbstein said.

The top 10 busiest travel days in the TSA's history have all taken place since May this year. The agency screened the most people in a single day on July 7.

Now, the agency is expecting the summer to wrap up on a high note.

"We've seen an increase in the number of passengers who are flying because the demand is there, and the airlines are adding flights and larger aircraft to accommodate the public demand for wanting to get away," Farbstein said.