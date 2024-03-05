'Burgh Bus' offering $45 shuttle to Pavilion at Star Lake concerts to beat the traffic

Community Compass: 'Burgh Bus' offering $45 shuttle to Pavilion at Star Lake concerts to beat the tr

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The talk of warm weather will have many looking forward to the summer concert season.

The Burgh Bus is helping you avoid the headache of parking when you see your favorite band or artist perform at The Pavillion at Star Lake this summer.

The bus will shuttle people to and from all the concerts. It will cost $45 per person.

Concertgoers will be picked up at the Duquesne Incline parking lot on West Carson Street. Forty-four seats will be available.

The shuttle will leave two hours before each show starts.