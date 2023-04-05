'She swooped in like the Burgatory Batman': Nurse helps save choking woman's life at North Fayette restaurant

Bystanders and nurse jump in to save choking woman's life at Burgatory

Bystanders and nurse jump in to save choking woman's life at Burgatory

Bystanders and nurse jump in to save choking woman's life at Burgatory

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Patrons and employees are being applauded for their heroic efforts in saving a woman who passed out while choking at the Burgatory in North Fayette Township on Tuesday evening.

While waiting for paramedics to arrive, several people, including a nurse, sprang into action and made all the difference.

"She swooped in like the Burgatory Batman and just started saving a life basically," said Cody Shannon, who jumped in to help.

A nurse became an unlikely hero off the clock at the North Fayette Burgatory. While so many people rushed to the choking woman's side, no one had the skills to help until a nurse swooped in like a superhero.

"I don't know where the nurse came from," Shannon said.

Shannon was sitting at the bar at Burgatory waiting for his takeout when he heard a commotion and realized the woman sitting a few stools down was choking.

He describes the scene as chaotic and scary. He says there was a lot of yelling and screaming for help. That's when he and another man sprung into action to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

"I tried, I gave it my best shot but she was still choking and at that point, she had collapsed," he said.

Then, out of nowhere, Shannon says a woman dressed in all black swooped in and began chest compressions. Within seconds, he says the color came back to her face.

"That nurse came in and saved her life," Shannon said.

That nurse is Madison Johnston. Johnston, who is visiting from North Carolina, was just leaving the restaurant when she heard people yelling for a doctor or nurse.

Without a thought, she says she and her brother immediately went into action until paramedics arrived.

"When the 911 operator -- I started talking to them -- said, 'lay her down and start doing compressions' and I felt and I didn't feel a good pulse. So I said, 'OK, let's do this,'" Johnston said.

KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz spoke with the woman Johnston saved by phone. She says she's very sore after breaking six ribs but is so thankful to be alive.

"I really thank those people and I do owe them my life," she said.

"I do this for a living, but hearing somebody be able to thank you and say that I'm a hero is just so kind and I couldn't have done it without everybody who was there," Johnston said.