2 buffaloes born at Allegheny County's South Park preserve

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two buffaloes were born at Allegheny County's South Park within days of each other.

The two babies were born on Friday and Sunday at the South Park Game Preserve. The county shared photos of the new arrives on social media.

The county says the buffalo, which are technically bison, have been roaming South Park for over 100 years. Bison are distant relatives of buffaloes, which are found on other continents, but within North America, they're called both buffalo and bison.

The American bison is the largest land animal in North America, the county says on its website. Tens of millions of bison once roamed the continent and were hunted to near extinction. Since the early 20th century, there has been a nationwide effort to restore the bison population.

The county says it keeps its herd to roughly 9 to 11 bison, with some calves born in the spring. The herd is given veterinary care and is inspected by the USDA to ensure they'll be around for future generations. Sometimes South Park's bison are traded with zoos and wildlife preserves to keep the genetics of the herd diverse, the county says.

Visitors can see the buffalo at the South Park Game Preserve, and there are public feedings on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m.