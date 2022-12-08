Police: Bucket truck driver used PIT maneuver to spin SUV off Route 30

Police look for truck that allegedly used PIT maneuver to spin SUV off Route 30

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Ligonier Township are investigating an incident of possible road rage.

Ligonier Valley police say the driver of a large bucket truck forced an SUV to fly off the road using a vehicle maneuver police use to end pursuits.

Police say they believe it was a bucket truck that sent a woman's car off the road, careening and rolling several times.

Ligonier Valley police say the incident happened on Route 30 eastbound around noon Wednesday, close to the entrance of Idlewild Park. According to witnesses, a large utility-style heavy-duty bucket truck forced a small Nissan SUV to spin off the road and roll several times. The SUV hit trees and a fence before it came to rest.

Witnesses say the truck driver kept going and while no one could get a license plate number, the truck driver was seen turning onto Two Mile Run Road further down Route 30 westbound.

The 76-year-old female victim suffered significant traumatic injuries, including to her head, and was unable to communicate to investigators as to what happened. Police say witnesses told them that the truck driver appears to have used a tactic used by police during pursuits to disable and stop vehicles.

"A thing called a PIT maneuver action occurred, pushed this car off the road and ultimately wrecked pretty severely," said Ligonier Valley Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics.

Witnesses say the truck was white and appeared to have black lettering on it. Based on the damage done to the victim's car, the truck may very well have damage to its right front bumper and fender area.

Police say if you know anything about this accident or maybe saw the bucket truck involved, they want to hear from you.