Bryan Reynolds' bat and Mitch Keller's arm help lead Pirates to 8-6 victory over Brewers

Bryan Reynolds went 5 for 5 with a homer and two doubles, Mitch Keller threw six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Monday night.

Pittsburgh's Jack Suwinski and Yasmani Grandal hit two-run homers.

Jake Bauers delivered his first career grand slam for the Brewers, who nearly came all the way back after trailing 7-2 in the eighth inning.

"That was back-and-forth and wild, but offensively we did a really good job and prevailed," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.

Milwaukee's rally began after an error by shortstop Oneil Cruz helped the Brewers load the bases with nobody out in the eighth. Bauers capitalized by sending a 3-2 sinker from Josh Fleming over the right-field wall.

Andruw Monasterio drew a one-out walk from Hunter Stratton to put the potential tying run on base. As William Contreras looked at a third strike for the second out, Monasterio stole second and advanced to third when Grandal's throw sailed into center field.

Stratton preserved Pittsburgh's lead by striking out Christian Yelich. Reynolds then provided some insurance by leading off the ninth with a 421-foot blast to center against Joel Payamps to cap his first career five-hit game.

"You've got to love our team," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "You've got to love them, the way they battled. That's a sign. We did a lot of things not-so-good, but we had an opportunity to win the game."

David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his eighth save in 11 opportunities.

Suwinski put Pittsburgh ahead for good in the first inning by connecting on a 1-2 sinker from Colin Rea and delivering a 376-foot shot over the right-field wall. Grandal added a 424-foot drive to right-center off Mitch White to make it 7-2 in the eighth.

Their production at the plate helped make a winner of Keller, who has allowed just one run over 15 innings in his last two starts to improve his ERA from 5.18 to 3.93.

Seven nights after pitching a complete game in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, Keller (4-3) scattered eight hits, struck out seven and walked none on Monday.

Milwaukee's Rhys Hoskins left the game after injuring his right hamstring while running to first base on a second-inning single. Murphy said Hoskins will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

"It seemed to be like right as I was getting to the turn there," Hoskins said. "I was kind of thinking two out of the box just because of where the ball was placed. I just got into the turn and felt it grab."

Earlier in the second inning, Keller appeared to get hit in the leg by a batted ball from Willy Adames. Keller acknowledged that it stung "like crazy" at first, but he recovered in time to throw out Adames and then stayed in the game to throw 100 pitches while continually working his way out of trouble.

"It's like someone swung a bat and it's hit your inner thigh — it doesn't feel good," Keller said. "I was just trying to get it out, walk it off really and just trying to give myself as much time as possible. ... I threw the first one (afterward) and didn't feel anything, so it as, 'All right, we're good.' "

The Brewers left two men on base without scoring in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

Rea (3-1) struck out five and allowed three runs, six hits and one walk in six innings.

BREWERS' MOVES

The Brewers reinstated Payamps from the bereavement list and optioned RHP Janson Junk to Triple-A Nashville. RHP Corbin Martin was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

UP NEXT

RHP Quinn Priester (0-3, 3.86 ERA) starts for the Pirates and RHP Joe Ross (1-4, 4.75) pitches for the Brewers on Tuesday.

