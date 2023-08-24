Bryan Kohberger's trial is postponed after Idaho student stabbings suspect waives right to speedy trial

Kohberger’s attorneys question knife sheath DNA Bryan Kohberger’s defense attorneys question validity of knife sheath DNA 02:04

The trial for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year will not happen as scheduled on Oct. 2.

Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during an appearance in Latah County Court Wednesday afternoon, CBS affiliate KBOI-TV reported. His attorney, Anne Taylor, spoke on his behalf, and said she may not be ready for the trial by October.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at a house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November.

Kohberger at the time was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf earlier this year.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty. Taylor said Wednesday her team will file a motion to strike the death penalty, and will file another motion seeking to ban cameras in the courtroom.

Latah County District Judge John C. Judge asked Kohberger Wednesday if he was comfortable waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Kohberger responded, "Absolutely."

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing on Aug. 18, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. August Frank / Getty Images

Under Idaho law, a trial has to take place six months from an arraignment unless the defendant waives that right. Kohberger was arraigned on May 22 after being indicted by a grand jury.

A new trial date will be set after Kohberger's next hearing scheduled for Sept. 1.

Last week, Kohberger's defense questioned the validity of DNA found on a knife sheath at the crime scene that authorities allege connected him to the four murders. Defense attorneys demanded more information from prosecutors about the DNA.

"They have provided full DNA discovery for the sheath, the knife sheath, but not the other three unidentified male DNA samples," Taylor told the judge.

Prosecutors countered that they have handed over what they have.

"We have given the defense everything that we have received from the lab. They've asked for DNA work-ups on other people. To the extent that they don't have them, they weren't done," Thompson said. "We can't produce something that doesn't exist."

In court documents filed in June, prosecutors said that a DNA sample taken from Kohberger following his arrest was a near-match to the DNA on the sheath.

In court filings earlier this month, Kohberger's attorneys argued that he is innocent and was out driving alone at the time of the murders.

In June, prosecutors said that if he is convicted of the murders, they will pursue the death penalty against him.