18-year-old charged after brutal group attack on homeless man in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody in connection with a brutal group attack on a man experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh.

David Rivera, 18, turned himself in to Allegheny County sheriff's deputies on Friday morning. Investigators say he was part of a group that beat a man unconscious in Market Square.

According to the criminal complaint, police ran into Rivera on Feb. 23, the day of the incident, after someone called 911.

Investigators said Rivera ran from them and hid in a parking garage before he was apprehended. However, Rivera was released because investigators hadn't yet found the victim, DaJuan Davis, who is experiencing homelessness.

Five minutes later, they found Davis unconscious in front of the CVS store on Forbes Avenue.

Pittsburgh police have charged Rivera with felony aggravated assault. It is unclear what started the fight.