Brownsville house fire leaves home 'completely destroyed,' homeowner hospitalized

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Massive flames were seen shooting out of every window of a home on Second Street in Brownsville.

Captured video shows heavy black smoke and the intensity of that fire just minutes after it started.

"The house of origin was completely destroyed. The alpha and delta side exposures both suffered heavy damage," said Ron Barry, South Brownsville Fire Chief.

Submitted / Brian Cargill

Chief Barry says flames spread to two homes on each side, and freezing weather conditions made it difficult to put out.

"One of the hydrants was frozen up. It took a few minutes to get the water flowing. That was an issue because of the cold weather."

The fire chief says the homeowner was able to make it out alive but was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. One firefighter was also evaluated on scene after possibly being electrocuted.

"There's downed powerlines, and he may have accidentally come in contact with one," Chief Barry added.

The home, still smoldering hours after it caught on fire, is considered a total loss.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused it.

The Red Cross has been called to assist those displaced by the blaze.