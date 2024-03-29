Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh-area drive-in theater still going strong 75 years later

By Madeline Bartos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Fayette County drive-in theater is still going strong, opening for its 75th season this weekend. 

Fayette County says Brownsville Drive-In is one of only about 300 drive-in theaters left in the country. It opened in 1949 and will celebrate its 75th anniversary in April. 

While other drive-in theaters have struggled, with many closing years ago, Fayette County says attendance hasn't been a problem for Brownsville Drive-In.

During a rough patch about 10 years ago, manager Charlie Perkins says drive-ins couldn't get films unless they brought a new projector. He said Brownsville chose to invest in new projectors, and now they can get movies on a hard drive. 

With the exception of this weekend, the drive-in will be open Friday through Sunday until summer, when it'll open Friday through Tuesday. The drive-in will be closed for Easter. 

For opening weekend, the theater will show "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," "Madame Web," "Kung Fu Panda 4," "Migration," "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" and "Wonka." The box office opens at 6 p.m. and movies begin at dusk. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 9. Kids 3 and younger are free. 

To celebrate the opening weekend, the Pittsburgh-based fan group Steel City Ghostbusters will make an appearance. The drive-in also plans on hosting several wrestling shows, and other special events are in the works. 

If you plan on going, bring cash. The drive-in is cash only. 

Fayette County actually has two drive-in theaters. Comet Drive-In Theater in Dunbar hasn't announced its opening date yet. 

