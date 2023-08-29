Brother's Brother Foundation sending supplies to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia

TAMPA, Fla. (KDKA) -- Many people in the Pittsburgh area have loved ones in Florida in Hurricane Idalia's path. Help from Pittsburgh is currently heading to Florida to assist in a big way.

The Brother's Brother Foundation is getting ready to send hygiene kits, bottles of water and tarps in the coming days.

Ozzy Samad, the president of Brother's Brother, says that one of the big things this foundation does -- along with supporting healthcare, infrastructure and education -- is sending supplies and disaster relief to places in need. He says even before a storm like Idalia is predicted, they're stocked up and ready to go.

"Most of the supplies that we have in terms of immediate response are already on hand," says Samad. "We make a point of having things like water, hygiene kits, tarps already on hand because when the storm hits, there is a lot of demand for all of these products, and it is very difficult to get ahold of them."

The supplies on hand will be making their way via truck to the storm zone as soon as they are given word to move. These goods will be distributed with the help of agencies like FEMA and the Red Cross. Brother's Brother will also help supply local food banks that will be doling out meals to those in need once recovery begins.

Samad says that he's grateful for those who donate and volunteer to help them help others.

"We are fortunate to be in the position where we are putting it together," he says. "But it's really the generosity of everyone here that allows this to happen. So I feel extremely grateful for the mentality and it coming from the heart of your listeners and your viewers."

If you'd like to donate or volunteer at Brother's Brother, visit brothersbrother.org for more information.