Brother's Brother Foundation sending help to Kentucky flood victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh organization is doing its part to help those impacted by the devastating flooding in Kentucky.

Brother's Brother Foundation is providing "God's Pantry Foodbank" with a $10,000 grant.

The food bank is helping several groups support the affected communities.

Brother's Brother is also shipping food and supplies from Pittsburgh to the flood victims.

You can help with donations to the organization. If you would like to give, visit their website here and select Kentucky Response in the Gift Designation field.

Checks should be made payable to Brother's Brother Foundation and sent to this address. Note "Kentucky Response" in the memo field.

Brother's Brother Foundation 

P.O. Box 645934
Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5257  

