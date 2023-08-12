Brother's Brother Foundation providing relief to those affected by Hawaii wildfires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Brother's Brother Foundation here in Pittsburgh is reaching out and lending a hand to those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

The foundation is working with its partners to send 14 pallets of baby formula to Maui thanks to help from Giant Eagle.

Also, hygiene kits assembled by local volunteers along with personal-sized tarps will go with them.

Lastly, BBF will provide grants to food banks in the affected area.

All of the funds received will be used to support emergency relief and logistics.

You can donate on their website at this link and choose USA - US Disaster Relief.