Brother's Brother Foundation helping Morocco earthquake victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Brother's Brother Foundation is doing its part to help those affected by the deadly Morocco earthquake.

The foundation is providing humanitarian assistance for individuals and families injured and displaced by the disaster, along with medical supplies and equipment to first responders and facilities, per a press release.

All funds received for the earthquake response will be used to support emergency relief and logistics.

Credit card donations can be made on the foundation's website. Those who wish to donate can click the donations button and choose Morocco Relief in the accompanying dropdown menu.

Checks also are acceptable and should be made payable to Brother's Brother Foundation and sent to the address below. Please note Morocco Relief in the memo field.