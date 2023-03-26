Brother's Brother Foundation helping those impacted by storms in Mississippi

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Brother's Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh is lending its support to people affected by this week's deadly storms.

They said they're ready to send truckloads of water, hygiene kits, and tarps - all critical supplies for those impacted by the devastation.

"I think it's key for us to be able to respond because if you think about it, we take a lot of things for granted," said Ozzy Samad, president of the Brother's Brother Foundation. "We come home, you can open the fridge, cook food, and so on. When you go through these kinds of situations where you're literally out of house and home, I mean, where do you go, how do you get a meal? So for us, it's critical to respond quickly and to respond to partners on the ground that already have established location relationships."

For those wanting to also lend a hand, you can donate to the Brother's Brother Foundation.

One-hundred-percent of what you donate goes straight to those who need it.

You can donate on their website at this link.