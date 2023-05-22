Brooks Koepka wins third PGA Championship title with thrilling victory at Oak Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Brooks Koepka has made it back to the top of the mountain as the winner of the 2023 PGA Championship.

It was an eventful weekend at Oak Hill Country Club outside Rochester, New York as one of the giants in the game of the golf would get his name back on the Wanamaker Trophy, while an unknown name would become a household one in one of the great storylines in sport.

Koepka's brillance

When Brooks Koepka let a 54-hole lead at The Masters slip away last month, he vowed that he would learn his lesson from that disappointment.

On Sunday at Oak Hill, Koepka again had a 54-hole lead and those lessons seemed to be learned, indeed.

Koepka stormed out of the gate, making birdie after birdie, firing pin-seeking irons into the Donald Ross-designed greens, seemingly having his way with the course that had given so many fits over the 4-day tournament.

When all was said and done, it was Koepka lifting the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time in five years, having won his fifth overall major championship.

Brooks Koepka is a major champion once again. 🏆#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/xXaedmJkBi — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 21, 2023

As CBS' Jim Nantz summed things up so eloquently, "Koepka's conquest has returned."

Michael Block's quick climb to stardom

While Brooks Koepka was making headlines as the winner of the tournament, another player by the name of Michael Block would become the talk of the town and of the entire golf and sports world over the weekend.

The 46-year-old head professional from the Arroya Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California qualified for the tournament by finishing near the top of the leaderboard at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship -- but it didn't take long for Block to have the galleries at Oak Hill cheering him on.

ROCHESTER, NY - MAY 21: The 2023 Low PGA Professional Michael Block signs autographs after the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images

After making the cut on Friday, Block would spend his weekend paired with Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, something he couldn't believe was the reality in front of him.

On Sunday, Block made all of the headlines, first by dunking a 7-iron on the Par 3 15th for a hole-in-one.

Michael Block dunks an ace at the PGA Championship.



You just absolutely have to love sports. pic.twitter.com/97ZMOVkuz9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 21, 2023

The headlines would continue to be made when Block made an up-and-down par on the 18th hole to finish tied for 15th place, earning an exemption for next year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Michael Block goes up and down on 18 to qualify for next years PGA Championship



What a story pic.twitter.com/WpivvyHEWH — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) May 21, 2023

Shortly after finishing his round on Sunday, Block would find out his hot streak wasn't over yet, as he was invited to play in next week's event at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on a sponsor's exemption.

While Michael Block’s 2023 #PGAChamp chapter has come to an end, his story is just getting started.



He’ll be at Colonial Country Club next week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. pic.twitter.com/vfdkTjmb2v — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2023

Mother nature's moment

While Brooks Koepka and Donald Ross were making headlines for their play, Mother Nature was making headlines as well, as an early-morning frost led to delays on Thursday morning and torrential rain on Saturday made for miserable conditions on Saturday.

Rain Rory on a roll. 🌧️💪



Two birdies in his last three holes to reach 2-under and T-5 at the #PGAChamp.



🎥 @PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/hxdZqRO0Hq — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 20, 2023

For some, the downpours led to a change in style, with numerous players sporting backwards hats to keep the rain from dripping in their face.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Adam Scott of Australia walks on the on the eighth green during the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 20, 2023 in Rochester, New York. / Getty Images

For others, like Thomas Pieters, the difficulty of the course was highlighted by single moments.

Thomas Pieters, four under through six holes, just hit this shot 2 yards.



Golf is an absurd game. pic.twitter.com/hLctE6cGbB — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) May 20, 2023

Pieters, who birdied four of the first six holes in the rainy conditions on Saturday, met his difficult moment on the 7th hole.

The relentless rain finally let up after the end of Saturday's round, with conditions drastically improving for Sunday's final round.

No repeat champion

Heading into the start of the tournament, all eyes were on Justin Thomas and wondering if he would be able to go back-to-back and win the PGA Championship for a third time.

Thomas would come up well short, finishing tied for 65th place with a score of +12, however.

High school golfers tapping in for 47 while playing a match at the nicest country club in town pic.twitter.com/NeOYZJw47U — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) May 20, 2023

When Thomas finished his final round on Sunday, he made one fan's whole world, though, when he gave away his 60-degree wedge as he walked off of the course.

Justin Thomas just gave this kid his 60 degree wedge because the bunkers just absolutely chewed it up this week. pic.twitter.com/0LSxf5hVLg — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 21, 2023

What a cool moment.

Tom Kim becoming a meme

While Justin Thomas had a cool moment with a fan and Michael Block became an overnight star, Tom Kim certainly had his moment on Thursday, becoming a meme as the first day of play at Oak Hill wrapped up.

Darkness began setting in outside Rochester after the start of the opening round was delayed due to frost -- and unfortunately for Tom Kim, he ended up taking a mud bath while searching for his golf ball.

🏊🏽🤿 Tom Kim on his PGA Championship mud bath: “As soon as I went in… it was kinda sketch… but I mean it’s a major championship, I’m fighting for every single stroke I have… and then, it got dark” 🤣



pic.twitter.com/u8gGF6rSkU — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 19, 2023

Kim's reaction to finding out that everyone in the golf world witnessed his muddy moment says it all.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Tom Kim of South Korea smiles as he reacts to seeing video of him covered in mud during an interview with Michael Eaves of ESPN following the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023, in Rochester, New York. Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Kim ultimately missed the cut, alongside names like Jason Day and Matt Fitzpatrick, who will be looking to regain his form as the defending champion at next month's U.S. Open.

Lefty's 100th made cut

Phil Mickelson made a headline for himself on Friday, making his 100th cut at a major championship.

"It just shows how old I am!" 🤣



Quite an achievement by Phil Mickelson. 119 major starts. 100 cuts made. Impressive 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nFStaSDiNI — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) May 20, 2023

Mickelson has now made the cut in 100 of the 119 major championships he has played in.

Up next

On the heels of the PGA Championship, it's expected to be a fun few weeks on the PGA Tour with the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Memorial Tournament, and the RBC Canadian Open.

After that, it's back to Southern California for the 123rd U.S. Open, hosted at the Los Angeles Country Club.