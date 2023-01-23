Watch CBS News
Brooks & Dunn bringing Reboot 2023 Tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the most popular country duos of all time has added Pittsburgh as a stop on their new tour.

Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot 2023 Tour to PPG Paints Arena on May 12.

The 17-city tour will also feature "American Idol" alum Scotty McCreery as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit this link.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM

