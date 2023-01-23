Brooks & Dunn bringing Reboot 2023 Tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the most popular country duos of all time has added Pittsburgh as a stop on their new tour.

Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot 2023 Tour to PPG Paints Arena on May 12.

The 17-city tour will also feature "American Idol" alum Scotty McCreery as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

