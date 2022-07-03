Brookline Farmers' Market returns with fresh food for weekend barbecues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking for fresh food for your Fourth of July barbecue?
You can find it today at the Brookline Farmers' Market taking place at Connon Park on Brookline Boulevard.
It begins on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m.
The market takes place each Sunday through October.
Each week there will be different unique vendors offering all kinds of food.
