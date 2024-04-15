Show lineup announced for Broadway in Pittsburgh 2024-25 season

Talking with some of the cast from 'Mamma Mia!' on PTL

Talking with some of the cast from 'Mamma Mia!' on PTL

Talking with some of the cast from 'Mamma Mia!' on PTL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Broadway is coming back to Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust revealed the lineup for the 2024-25 Broadway season on Monday, featuring shows like "Hamilton," "& Juliet" and "MJ."

The award-winning blockbuster "Hamilton" -- which follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with a blend of hip-hop, jazz and R&B -- will return to the Benedum Center Sept. 11-29.

The new Broadway season will also bring "& Juliet" to the stage, which explores what would happen "if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo." The romantic comedy gives Juliet a new story with a playlist of pop anthems like "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time" and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

The musical "MJ," centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, will come to the Benedum on Nov. 19 and run through Dec. 1.

Other shows like "Funny Girl," "Life of Pi," "Peter Pan" and "Some Like It Hot" are also stopping in Pittsburgh. "Stomp" and "Come From Away" are the two season specials.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust president and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram said they're excited to present "another thrilling lineup" of Broadway productions this season.

Tickets can be bought online at trustarts.org, in person at the box office on Penn Avenue or by calling guest services at 412-456-4800.