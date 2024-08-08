Watch CBS News
Bridge in Forward Township shut down due to deterioration found in support beams

By Patrick Damp

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A recent inspection by PennDOT has led to the decision to shut down a bridge in Forward Township to all traffic. 

According to PennDOT District 11, the Ridge Road Bridge is shut down due to deterioration spotted by inspectors. 

PennDOT said that the deterioration was found in several of the primary support beams during the recent inspection. 

The bridge, located between Pangburn Hollow Road and Lytle Road, will be closed immediately and remain closed to all traffic until a replacement or repairs are finished. 

Traffic detours will be announced soon. 

