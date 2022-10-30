Watch CBS News
Brick Fest Live returned to Pittsburgh this weekend

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The country's largest fan-created event, all about Legos, was back in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Over 1,000,000 Lego bricks were on display as part of the two-day event.

There were life-sized Lego creations, hands-on activities for kids, and even a brand-new glow zone, made with glow-in-the-dark Lego bricks.

The event ran Saturday and Sunday at the Monroeville Convention Center.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 4:33 PM

