Brick Fest Live returned to Pittsburgh this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The country's largest fan-created event, all about Legos, was back in Pittsburgh this weekend.
Over 1,000,000 Lego bricks were on display as part of the two-day event.
There were life-sized Lego creations, hands-on activities for kids, and even a brand-new glow zone, made with glow-in-the-dark Lego bricks.
The event ran Saturday and Sunday at the Monroeville Convention Center.
