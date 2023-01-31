BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.

BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.

A sign posted in the window of the BRGR restaurant at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon indicates it has closed permanently. https://t.co/v41hchUJJ4 — Pittsburgh Business Times (@PghBizTimes) January 30, 2023

Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.

According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College.