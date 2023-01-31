Watch CBS News
BRGR permanently closes its last Pittsburgh-area location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the end of an era for a local burger joint.

BRGR just closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the BRGR location at the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon is now permanently closed.

Before the closures, they had a location in Downtown Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Cranberry Township, and at PNC Park.

According to BRGR's website, the only location remaining that's still open is in State College. 

