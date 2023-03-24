Brewdog in East Liberty reportedly shutting its doors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular brewery in Pittsburgh has shut its doors.
Brewdog in East Liberty has reportedly shut down.
According to a report from the Trib, the company made the decision to close the location in order to focus on more profitable sectors.
They said it will grow the Brewdog brand in new markets in new markets when the time is right.
