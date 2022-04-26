Watch CBS News

Former Steeler Brett Keisel helps honors patients ahead of Walk for Children's

UPMC's Walk For Children's Event 05:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big moment Monday for some kids at UPMC Children's Hospital.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Brett Keisel stopped by to honor "patient champions" ahead of the Walk for Children's this June.

The event is a walk in support of patients filled with inspiring stories and feel-good moments. Keisel presented medals to the kids who will take part this year.

