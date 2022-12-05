Bret Michaels bringing 2023 tour to Pittsburgh: 'I'm coming home'

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Butler native Bret Michaels is bringing his 2023 tour to Pittsburgh.

"I am coming back to the 'Burgh, I'm coming home," Michaels said in a video on The Pavilion at Star Lake's Facebook page.

The Poison frontman's Parti Gras Tour will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 15.

"I will see you all at Star Lake and we are about to party. This is going to be the ultimate summer night out," he said.

He'll be joined by Night Ranger, Jefferson Starship, Steve Augeri from Journey and Mark McGrath.

"All killer, no filler. I'll see you there," Michaels said.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.