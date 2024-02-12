Bret Michaels bringing summer music festival to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Butler County native Bret Michaels is bringing his summer music festival to Pittsburgh.

The Parti-Gras festival is stopping at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, July 13.

The lineup features a slew of stars like former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, country singer Chris Janson, Foreigner's Lou Gramm and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister. They'll all join Michaels up on stage as he performs hits from Poison, Foreigner and Twisted Sister.

The poster pitches the festival as "the ultimate summer party" with "so many hit songs in one night ... it's illegal!"

"I guarantee these festivals are a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy," Michaels said in a news release from Live Nation.

He explained his motivation behind creating the Parti-Gras festival, saying it's a celebration of music -- "no ego, just nothing but a good time."

"I promise you that I really get into the details - all-killer hits, no filler," he said. "I want it to be an audiovisual experience. I want it to be a great time from the minute you come through the gates. Let your Mardi Gras flag fly with bandanas and beads. I want it to smell like summertime in the sun. I'm even pouring my own personal coconut rum into the hazers so everything smells good, looks good, sounds good and feels good."

This lineup will only play together five other times, with shows in Noblesville, Indiana; Alpharetta, Georgia; Clarkston, Michigan; Holmdel, New Jersey; and Gilford, New Hampshire.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. with a presale leading up to that date.