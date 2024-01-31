Brentwood School District schools placed on modified lockdown as police search for shooting suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Brentwood School District schools are currently on a modified lockdown at the request of local police as they investigate a shooting.

According to a message sent to families, the district was notified by local police of what was described as "an incident occurring in the community this morning."

Allegheny County Police confirmed that just after 9 a.m., Brentwood Police were called to the 100 block of Hillson Avenue for a shooting.

Once on the scene, along with county police, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 45-year-old Joseph Luman.

Allegheny County Police are looking 45-year-old Joseph Luman. He is accused of shooting a man on Hilson Ave. in Brentwood. Police say the two men lived in the same house.

They then found a vehicle that matched the description of his vehicle in the area. A traffic stop at the intersection of Route 51 and 88 found a woman driving the vehicle and she was taken into custody.

Luman, however, was not in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Luman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and not to approach him if seen.

Police requested that all three schools be placed on modified lockdown, meaning no one can be let in or out of the buildings until the lockdown is lifted.

The district assured families that all students, faculty, and staff are safe.

