Police seize drugs, guns, cash from Brentwood home
BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Police seized drugs, guns and cash after raiding a home in Brentwood.
Officers executed a search warrant on Pyramid Avenue Saturday afternoon in connection with a narcotics investigation.
Police said the search turned up about 3 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, two guns and over $3,000 in cash.
Police said they also found materials and equipment consistent with manufacturing crack cocaine.
There was no word on any charges or arrests in connection with the search.
