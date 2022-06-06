Watch CBS News
Police seize drugs, guns, cash from Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Police seized drugs, guns and cash after raiding a home in Brentwood. 

Officers executed a search warrant on Pyramid Avenue Saturday afternoon in connection with a narcotics investigation. 

Police said the search turned up about 3 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, two guns and over $3,000 in cash. 

Police seized drugs, guns and cash after raiding a home in Brentwood on June 4, 2022.  (Photo: Brentwood Borough Police Department)

Police said they also found materials and equipment consistent with manufacturing crack cocaine. 

There was no word on any charges or arrests in connection with the search. 

