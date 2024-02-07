Brenden Dillon suspended 3 games for hit to the head on Penguins' Noel Acciari

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended for an illegal hit on Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, NHL Player Safety said Dillon has been suspended for three games for the hit delivered in Tuesday's game at PPG Paints Arena.

During the second period of the game, Dillion delivered a hit with his shoulder to Acciari's head. The impact of the hit threw Acciari to the ice and knocked his helmet off. He needed four teammates to help assist him off the ice.

Dillon was assessed a match penalty, which is a five-minute major penalty and an ejection from the game, which the Penguins won 3-0.

After Tuesday's game, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan provided an update on Acciari.

"He's doing OK but being evaluated right now," he said, according to the team's X account. "We'll allow the league to go through their process like they always do. At the end of the day, our opinions don't really matter. Our major concern is Noel and his health."

In 2022, Sullivan said he was "surprised" that Dillon didn't face any discipline for his hit that broke Teddy Blueger's jaw. Dillon was not penalized on the ice for that hit in 2022.

As of now, Dillon is slated to miss games against the Philadelphia Flyers (Thursday), Penguins (Saturday) and San Jose Sharks (Feb. 14).