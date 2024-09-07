Pittsburgh to experience lake effect showers and breezy conditions on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An isolated severe thunderstorm rolled through portions of Columbiana and Beaver counties Friday evening producing several reports of wind damage and some hail.

The cause of this damage is most likely a downburst or microburst as storms that collapse can bring any ice aloft down to the surface and winds are also the result of weakening storm tops.

Showers associated with a cold front are exiting the Ridges and Laurel Highlands early Saturday morning and will be followed by a brisk northwest wind and cooler temperatures today.

Rain outlook for next week KDKA Weather Center

High temperatures especially from Pittsburgh and points north will struggle to reach the mid-60s, with more mid to upper 60s across Southwest Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia where there may be a few more hours of sunshine.

High temperatures and rain chances in our area to day - September 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Winds will gust up to 20 mph at times. Some lake-effect rain showers are also expected to move into our northern counties by mid to late morning and last through the afternoon, especially for locations north of I-80.

Waterspouts are also a good possibility as well along the shore of Lake Erie due to some instability and low-level spin already in place.

Saturday night into Sunday will be the coolest of the upcoming week as temperatures drop into the low-mid 40s areawide. Higher elevations could see lows in the upper 30s by Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain below average through Sunday afternoon but warm closer to average next week.

A slow-moving area of high pressure will persist for several days next week across our region.

This means several days of dry conditions along with progressively warmer afternoons as well through the end of the week.

7-day forecast: September 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

