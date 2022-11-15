Breeze Airways offering flights from Pittsburgh to Hartford, New Orleans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Breeze Airways on Tuesday announced a new service between Pittsburgh and New Orleans, La., as well as returning service between Pittsburgh and Hartford, Conn. Both routes start on Feb. 3, 2023, with fares starting from $49 one-way if purchased by Nov. 21, for travel by May 16, 2023, the company said via a press release.

"We are excited to see Breeze expanding in Pittsburgh and offering our market more options to popular destinations," said Bryan Dietz, Senior Vice President of Air Service & Commercial Development at Pittsburgh International Airport. "Thanks to our partners at Breeze for recognizing the strength of the Pittsburgh market as they continue to expand their service here."

"Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares, and our brand of Seriously Nice service," said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways' President. "We're thrilled to add service from Pittsburgh to two of our bases in Hartford and New Orleans."

Breeze Airways commenced operations in May 2021 and has expanded across the country by connecting underserved cities with low-cost flights.