Breeze Airways announces new service to Orange County and returning service to Norfolk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Breeze Airways recently announced a new service to Orange County, California, and returning service to Norfolk, Virginia.

Below are some of the details regarding the new routes.

Norfolk, Va. - Returns on Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 18.

Orange County, Calif. - Fridays and Mondays, starting Mar. 31.

Breeze Airways offers four destinations from Pittsburgh, including Charleston, S.C., Hartford, Conn., New Orleans, La., and Providence, R.I.

"Breeze is excited to be expanding our service from Pittsburgh, including new nonstop service to Orange County and returning service to Norfolk," said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways' President. "The newest nonstop route will allow Guests and families in the greater Pittsburgh area to visit one of the biggest and most loved theme parks in the world."