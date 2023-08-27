Braunlich Notary hosts peel-a-plate event

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - On Saturday in Ross Township, the police department, along with Braunlich Notary Services, came together to give back to people looking for a new license plate to replace their old and peeling one.

Pennsylvania plates have become notorious for their pealing and fading in recent years. According to PennDOT, when a registration plate is unreadable from 50 feet away because of chipping or peeling, that is the time to get the plate replaced.

And while a car will not fail an inspection while your plate is peeling plate, and it is not technically illegal, PennDOT says if you do get pulled over and you have a pealing plate, you could be subject to a fine.

Jeffery Pannier, the owner of Braunlich Notary Services, said that while today was about helping people get new plates, it was also about carrying on the generous spirit of his late mother, Joanne, who ran the notary for 50+ years until her passing last July.

"To me, this is all about my mom," he said. "She was here 54 years. She loved taking care of people. People would come to visit, not even to get work done. So that's what we are doing ... continue it on."

One person benefiting from that generosity today was Thomas Ventura of Shaler Township, who was one of the first in line to get a new plate for both his car and his wife's car. He says this event beats doing the weeks-long transfer by mail.

"This is real easy," Ventura said. "I live in the area, and it's nice and fast. I stopped and got gas this morning and came right out."

Ventura didn't have to wait long, others, though, had a bit of a wait.

Over 100 people came out for today's event, but all seemed in good spirits and happy to get this free service done.