Brandon Short creates foundation to honor daughter killed in shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former NFL linebacker Brandon Short and his wife are launching a foundation after their daughter and her unborn child were killed.

(Photo: Brandon Short)

The Karli Short Better Tomorrow Foundation aims to help those dealing with the fallout of gun violence. The foundation's first step is creating a scholarship for Penn State Greater Allegheny undergraduates that provides financial support and mentorship.

The foundation will host a fundraiser next month.

"When my family and I searched for ways to honor Karli and support victims of gun violence, we could think of no better way than to help students achieve the American dream by supporting their education and creating a better tomorrow," said Brandon, who is a McKeesport native.

In November 2021, Isaac Smith was charged with the death of Karli and her unborn child. Smith was the father of Short's unborn baby.

Karli, 26, was 17-weeks pregnant when she died in September 2021.