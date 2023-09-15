Brandon Hunter, former Ohio University star who played 2 years in NBA, dies at 42
Brandon Hunter, who played two NBA seasons after starring in college at Ohio University, has died. He was 42.
The Orlando Magic, for whom Hunter played in 2004-05, announced his death in a statement, as did the university. Hunter played the previous season for the Boston Celtics, who drafted him in 2003. He played overseas after his time in the NBA.
Hunter's mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, told NBC News that he died Tuesday after collapsing during a hot yoga workout in Orlando.
"It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly," she said. "He was in good shape as far as we know. We're just shocked."
A Cincinnati native, the 6-foot-7 Hunter was a three-time first-team All-MAC selection at Ohio and the school's all-time leading rebounder.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brandon Hunter," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said in a statement. "Brandon was a phenomenal player at Ohio who went on to have a great pro career. He was up on campus last year, with his son, for his well-deserved induction into the Ohio University Athletics Hall of Fame. Brandon was a great ambassador for Ohio, a great teammate, a great competitor, and a great family man."
for more features.