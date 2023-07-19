Braddock leaves distressed municipality status

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- For the past 35 years, the state classified Braddock as a distressed town meaning it couldn't pay its bills without the state's help. But on Wednesday, leaders said Braddock no longer needs that help.

Under Act 47, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development provides financial assistance to towns with distressed status.

Saying Braddock is able to effectively utilize the tools offered through the program to improve its financial position and management infrastructure, the department's secretary signed a formal determination letter ending the borough's distressed status.

"This is a special day for Braddock," said U.S. Sen. and former Braddock Mayor John Fetterman. "I'm very proud that the borough has finally exited Act 47 status after many years of hard work to get back on track and get its finances in order. We began on this track when I was mayor, bringing in businesses and investment to help revitalize Braddock. And under the leadership of Mayor Delia, the borough has only continued its success. Thank you to everyone involved for your hard work to get us to this point."

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the county has invested nearly $54 million in the borough over the last 12 years, calling the investments "an anchor for future prosperity."

The Department of Community and Economic Development said Braddock had three years of surpluses from 2019-2021, and from 2017-2021, the borough used its cumulative $1.6 million surplus to create a rainy-day fund and fund capital improvements. Braddock also has no long-term debt obligations.

Braddock's neighbor, Rankin, had its distressed designation removed at the end of May.