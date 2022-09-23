Braddock Carnegie Library breaks ground on $1.75M renovations

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Braddock Carnegie Library is getting $1.75 million in renovations.

Gov. Tom Wolf was in Braddock Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony and to highlight two different grants that will help create universal accessibility to all three floors of the building, upgrade windows and insulation and modernize the library's historic Music Hall to host events for up to 500 people.

"I'm proud to support the legacy of the Braddock Carnegie Library and contribute to the next chapter of growth for this building and this community," said Wolf. "Once renovated, this library will not only serve as a portal to knowledge and culture but also a safe place for residents to gather for fellowship and exercise their creativity and curiosity."

The library was the first of over 1,600 public libraries created by Andrew Carnegie. It currently serves about 15,000 residents in five communities.

The governor's office said the renovations will allow the library "to better fulfill its social mission as a responsive, essential place of community learning, development, and enrichment for its neighbors."