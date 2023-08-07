Brackenridge house fire leaves nearly 10 people displaced

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 10 people are displaced, including several teenagers, after a fire destroyed their homes in Brackenridge Friday night.

According to Allegheny County Fire Marshal Matt Brown, it's still under investigation, but he believes it broke out in a bedroom on the second floor and possibly started from a candle.

As April Buck and her kids looked at what was left of the house they lived in for five years Sunday afternoon, all they could do is think back to that horrific night about 48 hours earlier.

"The most scariest and terrifying thing of my life," April said.

The mother of four daughters and one son ages nine to 18, had just gotten home from work and was getting ready for bed at 10:50 p.m. when her kids smelled smoke.

"I hear my kids scream, 'Fire!'" April said.

April raced around to check things out and saw the side wall of their Brackenridge Avenue duplex engulfed in flames.

"I just screamed for them to get out," April said. "I couldn't run fast enough to get them out."

By the time she called 911 and knocked on her neighbor's door, she could see fire shooting out of the front windows and roof.

Just down the road, April's sister-in-law, Nikia, was listening to her police scanner.

"I just threw my shoes on and ran out of the house," Nikia said.

Throughout the night, they didn't leave each other's side.

"We just stood there and watched everything she earned, worked for, go," Nikia said.

They soon learned the house, and the majority inside, couldn't be salvaged.

"Lost everything, their baby boxes, their clothes, my mom's memories, everything," Nikia said.

April could only save her mom's blue-glass collection of vases and votives.

However, they're quickly learning the community has their backs, donating clothes and other items to help them move forward.

"It made me feel really good to know that there's true people out there that care," April said.

While they still have a long way to go, they're grateful knowing things could have been much worse.

"I was just extremely blessed and happy that I got all my kids out when I did because five more minutes, and I could have been asleep," April said.

April's family is living with her sister-in-law as she looks for a new home large enough for them.

A man living in the attached home also got out safely.

Mayor Lindsay Fraser told KDKA her sympathies go out to those impacted.