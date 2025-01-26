Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania awarded over a million in state grants towards violence prevention efforts and youth programming

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania has been awarded more than $1 Million in multi-year grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

"These grants are in direct response to what our youth, teens and families are telling us they need," said Christopher Watts President and CEO of BGCWPA.

The funding will allow the organization to expand its services and create an impact in the lives of at-risk youth in the region.

The grant from the Violence and Prevention program totaled $950,000 and aims to support BGCWPA's effort to provide no-cost mental health care, counseling services, and in-person clinics for teens at risk for gun violence. These services will be added into evidence-based mentoring and career development programs where teens earn stipends in Downtown Pittsburgh, Lawrenceville, Carnegie, McKeesport, and Shadyside according to BGCWPA.

"This funding allows us to deliver transformational programs to ensure the young people we serve have the skills and support they need to persevere and advance towards their potential," said Watts.

BGCWPA's mission is to serve 7,500 youth annually with programs promoting academic success, career readiness and emotional well-being.