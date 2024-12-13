Slopes at Boyce Park open for the season

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — The slopes at Boyce Park opened for the season on Friday.

A quick rush of skiers and snowboarders took to Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge in Plum on Friday. Two of five of the county-owned trails were open. The snow tubing area has yet to open.

"I am very excited because I was thinking there would be less snow and it's pretty good," said Vicente Huneeus.

He didn't mind that only a few slopes were open.

"It's good enough having two of them because you have different difficulty levels," Huneeus said.

Many on the slopes were teenagers. Parents brought out their young children, in some cases for their first-ever ski lessons.

"They were so excited. They wanted to go skiing and snowboarding," one mom said.

People KDKA-TV spoke with on Friday said they love how convenient the slopes are.

"It's so nice to not have to go to Seven Springs. Like just a 20-minute drive and look at what we have," said Abby Ruffini.