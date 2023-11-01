4-year-old boy hit by vehicle on Halloween in Pittsburgh-area community

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are looking for a driver they said hit a 4-year-old boy during Halloween in Butler on Tuesday.

Butler police said they were called to Center Avenue to investigate a child who had been hit by a vehicle. Officers said the 4-year-old was taken to a hospital and released with minor injuries.

Using surveillance photos, police said they determined that the vehicle allegedly involved is a dark green GMC or Chevrolet SUV. Police shared a photo of what may be the suspect vehicle on Main and Wayne Street at 6:20 p.m.

Butler police said this vehicle may be the one that hit a 4-year-old boy during Halloween in Butler on Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo provided by Butler police)

Police said they didn't have any other information about the vehicle or driver.

Investigators believe that "due to the nature of the incident," the driver may not even know that the child had been hit.

Police are asking any witnesses to call 911 or get in contact with Lt. Rensel at 724-187-7743 ext. 213.

