Boy dies after being shot in the head in Wilmerding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A boy has died after being shot in the head in Wilmerding.

Allegheny County Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Patton Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a boy who had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.