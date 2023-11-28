Pittsburgh-area boutique donates 300 cardigans to metastatic breast cancer patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local boutique donated hundreds of cardigans to the Metastatic Breast Cancer Center at Allegheny General Hospital, providing warmth and comfort to patients.

The Gardenia Branch in Ross Park Mall, run by mother-daughter duo Dione O'Dell and Kaleigh O'Dell, donated 300 "butterfly cardigans," which were inspired by Dione's sister, who died of cancer in November 2020.

Dione said her sister felt most comfortable while wearing a sweater. After she died, the O'Dells wanted to help others battling cancer, so they created the "butterfly cardigan," attributed to Dione's sister's love for butterflies.

During the butterfly cardigan campaign at The Gardenia Branch, for every cardigan sold, another is donated.

It's just not an article of clothing to the ladies who get them, but a symbol of comfort, warmth and hope.

"It was the most cozy thing ever. I truly did wear it to a lot of my chemo treatments because it just hugs you in a way that it felt like you've got a warm blanket on, and it came from such a place where they care about you. It wasn't just an ordinary donation. That donation really meant something to them," said Maria Costa, who is battling stage three breast cancer

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Center also received a donation of $40,000 from the Glimmer of Hope Foundation.

Located at AGH, the center cares for women with late-stage breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, more than 150,000 breast cancer survivors are living with metastatic disease.