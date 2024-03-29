Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, multiple injured in crash on Boulevard of the Allies

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, several injured in crash near UPMC Mercy
One killed, several injured in crash near UPMC Mercy 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight near UPMC Mercy Hospital.

The crash happened along the Boulevard of the Allies near the intersection with Marion Street, where the hospital sits on the corner. 

img-5436.jpg
Multiple people were injured in a crash along the Boulevard of the Allies near UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh on Mar. 29th, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital by medics, but KDKA's overnight unit witnessed at least four people being wheeled down the hill to UPMC Mercy.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has said that one person died during the incident and identified the man as 40-year-old James Pendelton.

Pittsburgh Police and Allegheny County Police were both at the scene investigating. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 7:01 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.