One killed, multiple injured in crash on Boulevard of the Allies

One killed, several injured in crash near UPMC Mercy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight near UPMC Mercy Hospital.

The crash happened along the Boulevard of the Allies near the intersection with Marion Street, where the hospital sits on the corner.

Multiple people were injured in a crash along the Boulevard of the Allies near UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh on Mar. 29th, 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital by medics, but KDKA's overnight unit witnessed at least four people being wheeled down the hill to UPMC Mercy.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has said that one person died during the incident and identified the man as 40-year-old James Pendelton.

Pittsburgh Police and Allegheny County Police were both at the scene investigating.