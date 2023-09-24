Bomb threat reported at Pittsburgh-area museum
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A bomb threat was reported at the Warhol Museum Sunday afternoon.
Police and museum security could be seen evacuating the building just before 2 p.m. with K-9 explosive officers searching the building. No explosives were found.
Police say the threat was made through email from a third party located in Harrisburg.
They're now working with the FBI to investigate similar threats made elsewhere.
