Bomb threat reported at Pittsburgh-area museum

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A bomb threat was reported at the Warhol Museum Sunday afternoon.

Police and museum security could be seen evacuating the building just before 2 p.m. with K-9 explosive officers searching the building. No explosives were found.

Police say the threat was made through email from a third party located in Harrisburg.

They're now working with the FBI to investigate similar threats made elsewhere.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 7:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

