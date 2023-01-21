Bomb threat called on Butler County McDonald's

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was called into a Butler County McDonald's.

Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday were informed of a bomb threat that was called into the McDonald's along Clearview Circle in Center Township.

An employee notified the police of the threat just after 5 a.m. Saturday. The restaurant received a phone call from an anonymous phone number saying, "A bomb was left in the building," according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.