A bomb threat was made to the AAA offices on Baum Boulevard.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said 18 people were evacuated from the building after the threat on Saturday evening. Officials say a caller said there was a bomb inside the building.

Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 officers responded to the 5900 block of Baum Blvd. for a threat made over the phone around 6:45 p.m. The caller stated there was bomb inside the AAA offices. Building security evacuated 18 people from the building.

Police are investigating.

