Bomb squad called to investigate report of 'suspicious' box near PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The bomb squad was called out on Thursday night to investigate a box that was reported to be suspicious near PNC Park.

Pittsburgh Police say that a bystander reported something that looked suspicious along West General Robinson Street around 9:30 p.m.

Security officials arrived at the scene and confirmed that it was a box that was built to cover up some wires.

The scene was deemed to be 'completely safe' according to officials.

Several roads in the area were closed while police investigated.